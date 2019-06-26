UrduPoint.com
ERC Continues Campaign To Combat Eye Diseases In Morocco

Muhammad Irfan 14 seconds ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:45 PM

ERC continues campaign to combat eye diseases in Morocco

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jun, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, launched the sixth phase of a campaign to combat eye diseases in Morocco, following the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation.

The campaign aims to provide healthcare services to 5,000 patients in remote Moroccan villages and regions, including white cataract removal and lens implants using advanced surgical techniques for about 2,000 patients, as well as the early detection of glaucoma and supplying medicines and glasses to 3,000 people.

The campaign includes performing eye examinations for over 900 patients and 717 operations to remove white water, while the current phase, which was implemented in Alhajib, included 117 operations, with the participation of specialists and consultant doctors from the UAE and Morocco.

The campaign also included field visits to 10 schools in Morocco, which conducted examinations and provided glasses to 1,640 students.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the Moroccan campaign reinforces the initiatives Sheikha Fatima to end the health issues of vulnerable people, as well as achieve the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership and the country’s strategy to promote giving, provide basic health, education and social services, and improve the conditions of mothers and children.

"Sheikha Fatima’s initiatives represent a strong message of solidarity and her humanitarian work around the world,'' Al Falahi said, adding that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, is keen to monitor the campaign, which is a true addition to the efforts of the ERC in Morocco.

Al Falahi thanked the ERC’s partners in Morocco, including the UAE Embassy, the Moroccan Ministry of Health and the Moroccan Medical Solidarity Association.

