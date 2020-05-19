ERC continues implementing third phase of ‘Labaih Ya Watan’ initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th May, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing to implement the third phase of the "Labaih Ya Watan" initiative, as part of its efforts to support the precautionary and preventive measures adopted by the country to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

The ERC’s centres in Abu Dhabi, Bani Yas, Al Dhafra, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah have implemented the initiative and mobilised volunteers.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC, said that the third phase of the initiative will consist of awareness programmes and instructions to prevent the spread of the virus targeting people in shopping malls around the country, to urge them to follow relevant preventive measures and commit to social distancing, as well as to highlight the best ways of using sanitisers and other means of prevention.

"Since the start of the current health crisis, the ERC has implemented the first two phases of the initiative.

The first involved promoting awareness of the procedures aimed at countering coronavirus in 176 locations around the country, especially in shopping malls, markets and food outlets, with the participation of 1,839 volunteers," he said.

Al Mansouri pointed out that the second phase consisted of awareness programmes involving certain segments of the community, such as people of determination and senior citizens, adding that the ERC produced short films and videos in Arabic, English and urdu to convey awareness messages simply and directly.

The second phase also involved a field campaign to distribute sanitisers and prevention tools, such as face masks and gloves, at Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, ADNOC, stations around the country, in addition to another campaign to collect used prevention tools in front of cooperatives and shopping malls, he said in conclusion.