ERC Continues Relief Operations In Quake-hit Areas Of Indonesia

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 05th February 2021 | 12:30 AM

ERC continues relief operations in quake-hit areas of Indonesia

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2021) ABU DHABI, 4th February 2021 (WAM) - The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continued its operations to provide relief aid to people affected by the recent earthquake that hit Indonesia recently recently.

The ERC delegation recently distributed relief aid to thousands of people affected by the earthquake in West Java, in coordination with the UAE Embassy in Jakarta and relevant provincial authorities The aid is part of a humanitarian programme carried out by the ERC, on the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), to support those affected by the earthquake and offer them urgent relief aid.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that the UAE’s leadership is always keen to consolidate the country’s regional and international humanitarian and development role in providing needy people and those affected by various disasters with required aid.

He added that Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan is closely following the progress of ERC operations in the quake-hit areas are.

"The ERC initiatives embody the UAE's approach of providing all forms of humanitarian and developmental aid to the various countries of the world.

The aid provided include food and sheltering materials, in addition to all materials required for the precautionary measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the affected areas.

