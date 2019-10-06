ERC continues second series of group weddings in Yemen

KAWKHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has organised its second series of group weddings in Yemen, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The ERC has organised the fourth group wedding in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, its 18th in the country, as part of the efforts of the UAE and its leadership to support the stability of the Yemeni people.

The wedding, which was held in Khawkhah District, Hodeidah Governorate, involved 200 couples and was attended by Dr. Hassan Ali Taher, Governor of Hodeidah, and Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi, ERC Representative in Yemen’s Red Sea Coast, as well as local officials and the families and friends of the newly-married couples.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the UAE’s initiative aims to reinforce community coherence and achieve security and stability in Yemen’s liberated governorates, adding that it confirms that the UAE’s leadership is continuing the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in supporting Yemenis.

Al Junaibi noted that Yemen’s Red Sea Coast has witnessed many group weddings, which were held in 11 Yemeni governorates.

In their speeches, the married couples expressed their happiness at achieving their dreams and thanked the UAE for its initiative.

The event included heritage performances by artistic groups from Aden.