ERC Continues To Provide Humanitarian Aid In Ethiopia

Thu 18th November 2021 | 09:15 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) The UAE, through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), continues to provide relief aid to people affected by the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia.

A new shipment of Emirati aid arrived in the capital, Addis Ababa, including large quantities of food supplies and various clothing, benefitting thousands of displaced and affected families in several provinces.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said the aid shipment is a continuation of the UAE’s humanitarian initiatives in Ethiopia, in response to the dire conditions facing affected families, especially women and children, caused by current events in the country.

He added the UAE has always supported the Ethiopian people through all humanitarian conditions and has stood by vulnerable segments of society.

He noted that the ERC has prioritised its support for Ethiopia and reinforced its presence in the country, in line with its humanitarian responsibility towards the Ethiopian people.

"The ERC is closely monitoring the humanitarian situation in Ethiopia and is contributing to the humanitarian efforts to mitigate the effects of the current situation," he further said.

Al Falahi stressed the ERC is exerting all possible efforts to mitigate the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ethiopia and support those affected by local events, especially displaced people.

