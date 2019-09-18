ERC continues to provide humanitarian aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Sep, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, continues to provide humanitarian and relief aid to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh upon the directives of the country’s leadership and under the supervision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The distribution of the aid is part of the UAE's efforts to ease the suffering of refugees and improve their living conditions.

A group of Emirati medical volunteer students from the United Kingdom distributed food parcels, basic supplies, stoves, food supplements and gifts for children, that benefited 7,000 refugees in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh.

An ERC delegation recently arrived in the Bangladeshi capital, coinciding with the arrival of the Emirati students who came to Dhaka straight from London to volunteer.

The ERC delegation supervised the delivery of the aid and assessed the progress of development projects that aim to improve services in refugee camps. The Emirati students visited a Malaysian field hospital and were briefed on the services it provides.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stated that the ERC’s relief operations and development programmes are being implemented as part of the country's commitment to supporting refugees while praising the Emirati volunteer students.