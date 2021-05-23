ERC covers treatment costs of Syrian girl with rare disease

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd May, 2021) H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Honorary Chairperson of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), and the "Mother of the Nation", directed the ERC to pay for the medical treatment of a Syrian girl named Julie, who was suffering from a life-threatening rare disease.

Sheikha Fatima directed the ERC to provide Julie, who was suffering from spinal muscular atrophy disease, with the highest levels of healthcare and arrange for her medical treatment in the UAE.

Operating under the supervision of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and ERC Chairman, the philanthropic organisation immediately carried out the directives to ensure the speedy recovery of the two-year-old child.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that this gesture is part of Sheikha Fatima's ongoing efforts to improve the living conditions of children, especially in terms of healthcare.

He affirmed that the ERC completed Julie's medical treatment in an Emirati hospital, and is currently monitoring her recovery.

Julie’s family thanked Sheikha Fatima for the kind gesture, which saved their daughter's life.