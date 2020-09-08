ERC delegation inspects life conditions of martyrs' families in Mukalla

(@FahadShabbir)

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, delegation has inspected life conditions of several families of martyrs in the Governorate of Hadramaut, Yemen.

The gesture reflects the brotherhood and solidarity feelings and supporting families of martyrs as well as alleviating their sufferings and burdens.

During the visit, the ERC team presented humanitarian assistance including food baskets, school bags and various gifts.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Chairman of the ERC's Humanitarian Aid in Yemen, stressed that the initiative aims to provide the families of martyrs with the necessary support.

Families of the martyrs in Hadramaut Governorate extended thanks and appreciation for this humanitarian gesture that is part of the UAE's humanitarian approach to provide the necessary support for them.