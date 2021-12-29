UrduPoint.com

ERC Delegation Visits Areas Affected By Floods In Malaysia

Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2021 | 09:00 PM

ERC delegation visits areas affected by floods in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Dec, 2021) An Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation, which is currently visiting Malaysia, visited areas affected by floods that recently struck the country.

The delegation discussed plans and mechanisms for providing humanitarian aid to people affected by the floods, in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, under the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, highlighted the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to strengthen the country’s regional and international humanitarian role and accelerate the process of providing aid to people affected by disasters around the world, noting that the ERC is fully prepared to rapidly intervene to support those affected by the floods in Malaysia.

Al Falahi also pointed out that the ERC is closely monitoring the humanitarian situation in Malaysia and is operating in the country, in coordination with official authorities, to provide the best services to affected people.

The ERC delegation, led by Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation, discussed the outcomes of its visit with the operations room team at the crisis and emergency centre of Pahang state, in the headquarters of the general secretariat of the Malaysian government.

Fahad bin Sultan stressed the ERC’s keenness to support those affected by the floods and ease their suffering.

