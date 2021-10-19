UrduPoint.com

ERC Delivers More Ambulances To Support Ethiopia's Healthcare Sector

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 19th October 2021 | 09:45 PM

ADDIS ABABA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delivered on Tuesday a new batch of ambulances to support the healthcare sector in Ethiopia and enhance its related logistics capacities.

Dr.

Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said this move is part of the several humanitarian initiatives taken by the UAE to support the people facing humanitarian challenges in various Ethiopian areas.

The noble gesture also highlights the UAE’s determination to ensure the provision of essential services for the needy all over the world, most notably in the healthcare sector, he added.

More Stories From Middle East

