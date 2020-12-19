ERC delivers winter essentials to the needy in Italy

ROME, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) began distributing essentials to people affected by the harsh winter in Naples, Italy and other cities south of the country.

The project is part of the winter aid programme implemented by the ERC to help people affected by cold temperatures in 25 countries, following the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Ahmed Al Mulla, Deputy Head of Mission at the UAE Embassy to Italy, Ricardo Monti, Chairman of the Emirates-Italian Businessmen Council, and Professor Marco Rossi, Director of the Saint Egidio charity, helped distribute the aid which included heating equipment and winter clothing.

The ERC recently distributed winter aid to about 15,000 families in Italy, San Marino and Macedonia.

In the coming days, the programme will also see the distribution of aid in the cities of Assisi and Milan, and again in San Marino and Macedonia.