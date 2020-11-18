ERC denounces heinous attack against medical workers in Taiz

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 18th November 2020 (WAM) - The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has condemned the cowardly terrorist act that targeted its humanitarian workers in the Yemeni city of Taiz.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ERC said that targeting the medical staff of its mobile healthcare clinics is a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions. The Authority added that this act amounts to violating international treaties and conventions that provide for the protection of humanitarian workers, medical workers, and rescue teams.

"Such acts of hostility will hinder relief operations and deny access to humanitarian assistance in Yemen, which may aggravate the plight of the people and worsen their conditions," the statement read.

The ERC affirmed that it would continue its humanitarian efforts in Yemen wherever there is a need despite the risks.

"This emanates from the ERC's humanitarian efforts in Yemen and other countries to provide all forms of assistance to ease the suffering of those affected and to stand firm against all violent attempts against those who contribute to alleviating the suffering of those in need," it added.

It also reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism in contravention of religious and human values and principles.