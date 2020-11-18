UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Denounces Heinous Attack Against Medical Workers In Taiz

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:15 AM

ERC denounces heinous attack against medical workers in Taiz

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) ABU DHABI, 18th November 2020 (WAM) - The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has condemned the cowardly terrorist act that targeted its humanitarian workers in the Yemeni city of Taiz.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the ERC said that targeting the medical staff of its mobile healthcare clinics is a flagrant violation of international norms and conventions. The Authority added that this act amounts to violating international treaties and conventions that provide for the protection of humanitarian workers, medical workers, and rescue teams.

"Such acts of hostility will hinder relief operations and deny access to humanitarian assistance in Yemen, which may aggravate the plight of the people and worsen their conditions," the statement read.

The ERC affirmed that it would continue its humanitarian efforts in Yemen wherever there is a need despite the risks.

"This emanates from the ERC's humanitarian efforts in Yemen and other countries to provide all forms of assistance to ease the suffering of those affected and to stand firm against all violent attempts against those who contribute to alleviating the suffering of those in need," it added.

It also reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism in contravention of religious and human values and principles.

Related Topics

Terrorist Mobile Yemen Abu Dhabi May November 2020 All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan records seven more deaths due to Covid-19

10 minutes ago

India&#039;s tally of coronavirus infections excee ..

46 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 18 November 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives King of Bahrain

11 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Approves Sending Turkish Milita ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.