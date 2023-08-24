ERC, DIB to provide homes to flood victims in Pakistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the Dubai Islamic Bank (DIB) have signed a collaborative agreement to construct homes for those affected by the floods that hit Sindh Province in Pakistan.

As per the agreement, the bank will allocate AED5 million to fund the construction of homes, while the ERC will oversee the project.

The agreement specifies the responsibilities of both parties and the methods of executing the project, marking a new level of collaboration between the two entities to support the country’s efforts in giving and humanitarian aid.

Moreover, the agreement highlights both parties’ keenness to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the floods in Sindh Province and improve the living standards of unprivileged segments of the community who became homeless amid dire humanitarian conditions.

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of the ERC for the Local Affairs Sector, and Nawaf Abdullah Al Rayssi, Deputy Vice-President of DIB and Head of Community Support Services, signed the cooperation agreement.

Following the signing, the two sides discussed areas of cooperation, strengthen their humanitarian and developmental partnership, and work together to launch developmental projects that serve broad segments of the ERC’s local and international beneficiaries.

The two sides also affirmed their united visions and objectives in social responsibility, highlighting the importance of similar partnerships to meet rising humanitarian needs.