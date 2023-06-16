UrduPoint.com

ERC Distributes 'Eid Clothing’ To 44,000 Beneficiaries In Syria

Muhammad Irfan Published June 16, 2023 | 01:30 PM

ERC distributes &#039;Eid clothing’ to 44,000 beneficiaries in Syria

LATTAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation is continuing the distribution of clothes as part of "Eid Clothing" initiative in Syria

The initiative aims to distribute 11,000 vouchers to 44,000 Syrian beneficiaries from the families affected by the earthquake and cancer patients in the governorates of Homs, Aleppo, Hama and Lattakia.

The move is part of Operation "Chivalrous Knight / 2" launched by the Joint Operations Command of the UAE Ministry of Defence.

These humanitarian initiatives come within the framework of the UAE’s continuous relief efforts, in cooperation with the Syrian authorities and the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, in an effort to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of the Syrian people.

The move aims to alleviate the Syrian people's suffering in the aftermath of the earthquake that struck the country last February.

The Emirates Red Crescent team said that 4,500 vouchers are being distributed in Aleppo governorate, 3,500 in Lattakia, 1,500 in Homs, in addition to 1,500 vouchers in Hama. The value of each voucher is 500,000 Syrian Pounds (US$199) and is enough for four people, bringing the total beneficiaries to 44,000.

For his part, Khaled Hboubati, President of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE government and people, and their immediate response to address the ordeal caused by the earthquake. He also said that the UAE's assistance was qualitative, leaving a significant impact on the Syrian people.

It is worth noting that Operation "Chivalrous Knight / 2" is one of UAE's prominent humanitarian efforts under the directives of its leadership to support the people of Syria, whereby 185 aircraft carrying essential foodstuffs, medicines, and medical supplies were despatched.

