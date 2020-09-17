ERC distributes 16 tons of food aid to displaced Yemenis in Red Sea Coast

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AL KHOKHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) The UAE continues to provide food assistance in Yemen as part of its humanitarian mission to alleviate the burden of residents living in dire conditions.

The UAE's humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, distributed 16 tons of food aid to 1,200 families in the Al Alili camp in the Al Khokha district of Yemen's Hodeidah province, as part of the second phase of relief efforts in 2020.

Locals expressed their appreciation to the UAE and the ERC for the humanitarian support that has been reaching the displaced and needy on a periodical basis, every 21 days, for the past four years.