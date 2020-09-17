UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Distributes 16 Tons Of Food Aid To Displaced Yemenis In Red Sea Coast

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 17th September 2020 | 12:15 PM

ERC distributes 16 tons of food aid to displaced Yemenis in Red Sea Coast

AL KHOKHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2020) The UAE continues to provide food assistance in Yemen as part of its humanitarian mission to alleviate the burden of residents living in dire conditions.

The UAE's humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, distributed 16 tons of food aid to 1,200 families in the Al Alili camp in the Al Khokha district of Yemen's Hodeidah province, as part of the second phase of relief efforts in 2020.

Locals expressed their appreciation to the UAE and the ERC for the humanitarian support that has been reaching the displaced and needy on a periodical basis, every 21 days, for the past four years.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE 2020 Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Authorities close 22 educational institutions for ..

9 minutes ago

Kanwal Shauzab calls for collective efforts to end ..

11 minutes ago

India to Have COVID-19 Vaccine by Early 2021 - Hea ..

11 minutes ago

Belarusian Health Ministry Has Received Documents ..

11 minutes ago

Army Chief appreciates operational readiness of st ..

36 minutes ago

India&#039;s coronavirus cases jump by daily recor ..

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.