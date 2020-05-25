ERC distributes 770 tonnes of food aid to residents of Hadramaut during Holy Month of Ramadan

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th May, 2020) HADRAMAUT, 25th May, 2020 (WAM) – On the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC distributed 770.4 tonnes of food aid to the residents of Hadramaut Governorate, Yemen, during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The ERC intensified its relief and humanitarian efforts to help residents, under the framework of an urgent humanitarian plan to aid families directly affected by the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

They distributed a total 18,000 food parcels benefitting 90,000 people. In detail, it distributed 2,500 food parcels weighing 107 tonnes to 12,500 people in the districts of Adh Dhlia'ah and Dawan, as well as 1,400 food parcels in Hajr District weighing 5,992 tonnes, benefitting 7,000 people.

In Ghayl Ba Wazir District, the ERC distributed 1,500 food parcels weighing 64.2 tonnes, benefitting 7,500 people. It also dispatched a Ramadan Ration convoy to needy families in Ash Shihr District with 4,000 food parcels weighing 171.2 tonnes, benefitting 20,000 people.

In Ad-Dees Ash-Sharqia District, the ERC distributed 1,400 food parcels weighing 59.92 tonnes to 7,000 people while in Ghayl Bin Yamin District, it distributed 1,000 food parcels weighing 42.8 tonnes to 5,000 people.

In the districts of Mukalla, the ERC distributed 601 food parcels weighing 25.722 tonnes to 3,005 people, as well as 100 food parcels weighing 4.28 tonnes to 500 people in the Sheikh Zayed Residential City in Jul al-Rimaya, Mukalla, while providing the patients of the Hadramaut Family Medicine University and Tuberculosis Centre with 90 food parcels weighing 3.852 tonnes, benefitting 450 people.

The ERC distributed 1,000 comprehensive food parcels weighing 42.

8 tonnes to cleaning personnel in Hadramaut, targeting people of determination from local rehabilitation centres and association in Ash Shihr and Mukalla districts.

It also provided 1,500 food parcels weighing more than 16.6 tonnes to the employees of the Public Water and Sewerage Corporation in Mukalla District. The ERC’s field teams distributed 700 food parcels to the families of martyrs in Hadramaut weighing 29.96 tonnes, benefitting 3,500 people.

They distributed 1,220 food parcels weighing 52.126 tonnes to the families of cancer patients and employees of cancer treatment centres in 13 districts in Hadramaut.

In Brom Mayfa District, the ERC distributed 400 food parcels weighing 17.12 tonnes, benefitting 2,000 people, as well as 200 food parcels weighing 8.56 tonnes to the people of Mukalla’s rural areas.

Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, ERC Representative in Hadramaut, said that the ERC’s campaign is part of the UAE’s humanitarian projects that aim to support needy families in Hadramaut, especially in light of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Al Shamsi also stressed the keenness of the ERC to continue implementing humanitarian projects and reaching out to all Yemeni people in need.

Amin Saeed Omar Barzeeq, Under-Secretary of Hadramaut Governorate for Technical Affairs, thanked the UAE for its humanitarian efforts in Hadramaut, noting that the ERC has proven its ability to distribute relief supplies despite difficult and dire conditions, by deploying a complete team on the ground in the governorate, as well as in the whole of Yemen, in general.

Local beneficiaries expressed their happiness at the ERC’s humanitarian initiative and thanked the UAE’s government and people for their humanitarian gesture.

Since the start of 2020, the ERC has distributed 25,410 food parcels weighing 1369.128 tonnes in Hadramaut, benefitting 127,050 needy families.