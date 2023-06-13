UrduPoint.com

ERC Distributes Eid Clothing To Orphans And Cancer Patients Children In Several Syrian Governorates

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several Syrian Governorates

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) delegation has distributed Eid Clothing to more than 100 orphan and cancer patients children in the Governorate of Latakia, Syria.

The gesture was part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, a humanitarian initiative launched by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence. The aim of the operation is to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of children in need, and to meet their needs before the advent of Eid Al-Adha.

The operation is carried out in cooperation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), and within the framework of the UAE's continuous humanitarian and relief efforts to alleviate the suffering of the Syrian people affected by the recent earthquake.

Mohammed Khamis Al Kaabi, Head of the Emirates Red Crescent delegation in Syria, explained that 400 vouchers were allocated for Eid clothing for children with cancer and orphans. The vouchers were distributed to four Syrian governorates, namely Latakia, Aleppo, Homs and Hama, during Eid al-Adha.

He also indicated that the initiative achieved positive results, as it drew smiles on the faces of Syrian children.

Operation Gallant Knight 2 is part of the UAE’s support for the Syrian people, upon the directives of its leadership. A total of 185 planes and three ships loaded with humanitarian aid have been sent to Syria under the initiative.

