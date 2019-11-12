ERC distributes food aid in Shabwa, Yemen

(@FahadShabbir)

SHABWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) The United Arab Emirates through its humanitarian arm - the Emirates Red Crescent - has sent a relief convoy including 350 food baskets, weighing 28 tonnes, to Mayfa'a district in Yemen's Shabwa governorate, benefiting 2,135 needy families.

The gesture is part of the UAE's humanitarian and relief efforts to reduce suffering and improve living conditions in the country.

So far this year, the UAE has distributed 33,024 food baskets to 157,125 underprivileged people in Shabwa governorate.