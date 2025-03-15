ERC Distributes Food Baskets In Hadhramaut Governorate
March 15, 2025 | 07:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Mar, 2025) AL MUKALLA, 15th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continues to implement its humanitarian and relief projects in Hadhramaut Governorate during the holy month of Ramadan by providing support to needy families and promoting values of cooperation and solidarity within the community. This is part of the ERC’s ongoing efforts to support the most vulnerable groups and enhance food security during the blessed month.
As part of these efforts, the ERC team distributed 3,130 food baskets out of a total of 8,000 Ramadan food aid baskets during the first half of Ramadan, benefiting 40,000 individuals across various areas in Hadhramaut.
The ERC also aims to distribute additional food baskets in the coming days to meet the needs of more families, helping to alleviate their hardship during the holy month.
Supporting fasting individuals has also been a significant part of these efforts, with 11,778 Iftar meals distributed out of a planned 20,000 meals, along with 5,857 pre-Iftar snack meals out of 9,548 meals across various areas in Hadhramaut.
These meals were distributed through 26 designated sites, bringing joy to many families.
Hamid Rashid Al Shamsi, Advisor for Development and International Cooperation and the ERC's representative in the governorate, emphasised that the projects implemented by the ERC during Ramadan include food basket distributions and Iftar meals for fasting individuals, ensuring that assistance reaches the most vulnerable families. He highlighted the importance of fostering social solidarity by involving the local community in these initiatives and expressed his gratitude to everyone who contributed to supporting these projects in the United Arab Emirates.
