ERC distributes over 21 tonnes of food aid in Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing its relief and humanitarian work in Hadramaut Governorate, to ease the suffering of local families and help them return to normalcy.

Under this framework, the ERC dispatched a relief aid convoy carrying 21.4 tonnes of aid that benefitted 2,500 people from poor and needy families in Tarim District.

The distribution of the aid is part of the food distribution project carried out by the ERC to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, as well as enable them to continue their lives and ensure their security and stability.

Khalid Awad Huwaidi, Director-General of Tarim District, thanked the UAE and the local Emirates Red Crescent team for their significant efforts.

Huwaidi also lauded the ERC’s fast response to the humanitarian calls of needy families in Tarim, by sending relief convoys that eased their suffering and improved their living conditions.

Local beneficiaries expressed their happiness at receiving the aid and thanked the UAE.

The total number of distributed food parcels since the start of 2020 amounted to 32,410 weighing 2,504.728 tonnes, which benefitted 163,050 people in Hadramaut.