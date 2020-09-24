UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Distributes Over 21 Tonnes Of Food Aid In Hadramaut

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

ERC distributes over 21 tonnes of food aid in Hadramaut

HADRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is continuing its relief and humanitarian work in Hadramaut Governorate, to ease the suffering of local families and help them return to normalcy.

Under this framework, the ERC dispatched a relief aid convoy carrying 21.4 tonnes of aid that benefitted 2,500 people from poor and needy families in Tarim District.

The distribution of the aid is part of the food distribution project carried out by the ERC to ease the suffering of the Yemeni people, as well as enable them to continue their lives and ensure their security and stability.

Khalid Awad Huwaidi, Director-General of Tarim District, thanked the UAE and the local Emirates Red Crescent team for their significant efforts.

Huwaidi also lauded the ERC’s fast response to the humanitarian calls of needy families in Tarim, by sending relief convoys that eased their suffering and improved their living conditions.

Local beneficiaries expressed their happiness at receiving the aid and thanked the UAE.

The total number of distributed food parcels since the start of 2020 amounted to 32,410 weighing 2,504.728 tonnes, which benefitted 163,050 people in Hadramaut.

Related Topics

Poor UAE 2020 National University From

Recent Stories

Putin Calls on Russians to Stay on Guard to Avoid ..

9 minutes ago

Public hearing of Chashma-5 held

9 minutes ago

AIOU offers admissions for Pakistanis settled in M ..

9 minutes ago

Islamabad Excise to hold e-Kutcheri on Sept 25

19 minutes ago

SC adjourns bail plea of former PPP MPA

19 minutes ago

US Must Compensate Iran's Losses If Washington Wan ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.