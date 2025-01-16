ERC distributes winter clothing to 2,415 beneficiaries in Albania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jan, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) continued its humanitarian and relief efforts by distributing winter clothing in several fraternal and friendly countries, aiming to alleviate the impact of the harsh winter conditions on those affected by cold, who live in challenging weather conditions.

ERC confirmed that its plan focuses on expanding the scope of beneficiaries of this winter assistance across various levels.

In this context, the ERC's office in the Republic of Albania distributed winter aid to 2,415 beneficiaries in several counties.

These included wood-burning heaters and blankets to help those affected cope with the low temperatures and extreme cold.

The philanthropic organisation has strengthened its relief programmes and operations to address the growing humanitarian needs during winter, emphasising its awareness of the negative effects that could arise from the shortage of heating materials and basic winter supplies.

The beneficiaries, especially children, received this assistance with great joy, expressing their gratitude and appreciation to the ERC.