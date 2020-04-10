ERC earmarks AED5 million to support remote learning

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) ABU DHABI, 10th April 2020 (WAM) - As part of its contributions to the "Fund of the UAE- Homeland of Humanity" initiatives, the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has allocated AED5 million to support remote learning, in collaboration with the Ministry of education.

The initiative, which includes provision of laptops and tablets, is aligned with the precautionary measures taken by the UAE to contain the coronavirus, COVID-19, including social distancing measures. It also emanates from ERC's keenness to ensure continuity of the educational process in the UAE and to enable the schools to carry out their duties.

An assessment conducted by the ERC has identified requirements of the schools and students, which are currently being met, in collaboration with the Fund’s key partners, including the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority in coordination with philanthropic and charitable organisations in the UAE.

A number of the ERC’s volunteers are currently engaged in providing virtual lessons to students through the ministry's distance learning platform.