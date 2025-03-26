Open Menu

ERC Enhances Healthcare Services In Hadhramaut

Published March 26, 2025

HADHRAMAUT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Mar, 2025) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) Authority has inaugurated a health centre in Hasisa area of Brom Mayfa’a district, Hadhramaut Governorate, during an official ceremony.

Dr. Mohamed Saleh Al-Jamhi, Director-General of the Office of the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population, expressed his sincere appreciation to the ERC for this significant support, affirming the Office’s commitment to implementing a number of health projects and facilities in the districts, in collaboration with partners and donors, with the goal of improving the quality of healthcare and medical services along the Hadhramaut coast.

Dr. Khaled Al-Juhi also praised the support of the ERC for the health centre, emphasising the importance of the project in enhancing medical services for the local population.

It is worth noting that the new health centre will serve approximately 4,000 residents of Hasisa area and nearby areas. It will provide Primary healthcare services, handle emergency and road accident cases, and include four essential programs for primary health care.

The ceremony, held under the patronage of Mabkhout Mubarak bin Madhi, the Governor of Hadhramaut, was attended by local officials and community leaders.

