ERC Enlarges Scope Of Ramadan Programmes In 2021

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 07:30 PM

ERC enlarges scope of Ramadan programmes in 2021

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2021) On the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the ERC enlarged the scope of its Ramadan programmes this year, to counter the health, economic and social repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ERC’s Ramadan programmes will benefit some 1,771,321 people, including 1.2 million people in the UAE and 571,312 people in many other countries.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the ERC’s Ramadan programmes are more comprehensive and widespread this year, upon the directives of Sheikh Hamdan and in line with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Al Falahi also pointed out that this year’s Ramadan campaign, which coincides with the current health conditions, encourages communication with philanthropists and the country’s giving community, as well as increase areas of partnerships with all sectors, to support the ERC’s local efforts and enlarge the scope of beneficiaries.

He then thanked the campaign’s sponsors, most notably the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB), and Etisalat.

During a press conference, which was held today via video conference, the ERC announced the launch of its Holy Month of Ramadan campaign, under the theme, "Be the Change," which aims to provide support and assistance to target segments both inside and outside the country.

During the press conference, attended by the campaign’s sponsors, Salem Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC, presented the ERC’s local and international Ramadan programmes, noting that they are consistent with the precautionary measures adopted by the country to curb the spread of coronavirus, such as avoiding gatherings and maintaining social distancing.

He added that Ramadan tents will be replaced by the distribution of Ramadan meals in 112 locations around the country, along with the distribution of food parcels to beneficiaries in their homes benefitting 600,000 workers and 81,600 vulnerable families and elderly people, in addition to 140,000 frontline medical workers, as well as thousands of families affected by the pandemic and foreign communities.

He also explained that 150,000 people will benefit from Ramadan meals distributed in 26 locations in Abu Dhabi, 20 locations in Al Dhafra, 19 locations in Al Ain, 47 locations in the Northern Emirates while 14,666 people will benefit from the distribution of Eid clothes.

Regarding the ERC’s Ramadan programmes abroad, Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation, explained that 406,625 people in many countries will benefit from the ERC’s Ramadan Iftar programmes, 146,602 from its Zakat Al-Fitr programmes, and 18,085 people from its Eid clothes programmes.

