ERC establishes housing complexes, motherhood and childhood centre in Tanzania

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is intensifying its development and humanitarian efforts in Tanzania.

As part of these efforts, the ERC established two housing complexes with health and educational facilities, and a motherhood and childhood centre, valued at AED13.1 million and benefitting 261,380 people.

An ERC delegation currently visiting Tanzania, headed by Mohammed Yousef Al Fahim, Assistant ERC Secretary-General for Support Services, opened the motherhood and childhood centre in Zanzibar, which will provide healthcare and treatment services to 42,000 people annually, at a cost of AED2.1 million.

The centre aims to improve the conditions of women and children in Zanzibar, care for mothers and their newborn babies, and reduce the death rate of women during pregnancy and childbirth.

During the visit, the delegation inspected the progress of the construction of the two housing complexes on the island of Pemba Ingoga, which include two health clinics, two schools, two mosques, 30 shops and water services, costing AED11.19 million and benefitting over 280,000 people.

The delegation also distributed bags, school supplies and food to beneficiaries in the Ingoga region of Zanzibar, and learnt about their needs and basic requirements.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that the ERC’s projects in Tanzania were launched under the guidance and monitoring of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, while pointing out that the UAE’s leadership has prioritised the ERC’s projects that provide essential services to the Tanzanian people.

He also noted the keenness of the country’s leadership to support development and reconstruction projects, especially those that improve the lives of needy people, stating, "The ERC has paid special attention to housing, education, health and water issues in Tanzania, so these projects are among its top priorities."

"The ERC’s development initiatives in Tanzania embody the UAE’s universal message of supporting people and easing their suffering. They also affirm the directives of the UAE’s leadership to ensure giving to all without exception," he added.

Al Fahim stated that the ERC is intensifying its humanitarian and development programmes, as part of an integrated strategy to launch projects that achieve sustainability in the area of giving and fulfil social development goals.

The ERC's development projects in Tanzania are in line with local needs, especially the needs of islands that lack such vital projects, he added, stressing that the ERC’s presence in Africa is a key milestone in the UAE’s march of goodness.