ERC expands scope of Adahi project

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the ERC is expanding the scope of its Adahi project (Eid al-Adha Sacrificial Meat) in several countries.

The ERC launched the project, which has benefitted over 1.3 million people in total, at an estimated cost of AED23.7 million. The project benefitted over 100,000 people in the UAE, at a cost of AED10.7 million, while benefitting around 1.28 million people across dozens of countries, at a cost of around AED13 million.

During a virtual press conference held today, the ERC announced that the project’s budget and beneficiaries may increase, depending on the contributions and donations raised to support the campaign.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stressed that the decision to broaden the scope of the project aims to ease the economic burdens suffered by many countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including food shortages.

Sheikh Hamdan’s directives are in line with the ERC's work to mitigate the pandemic's fallout, and its community initiatives that provide for the needs of the local community, he added.

"Sheikh Hamdan provides special support to the ERC’s programmes and initiatives aimed at alleviating human suffering. His keenness to expand the annual Eid al-Adha sacrificial Meat project is part of such support.

"Sheikh Hamdan also supports the launch of projects and programmes that enhance community cohesion and promote the values of giving among community members," Al Falahi said, noting that the project further promotes social responsibility among individuals, institutions and companies.

In light of the global health and economic complications, this year, we are seeking to expand the campaign’s scope and the number of beneficiaries, by attracting more supporters and donors, he further added.

The ERC Secretary-General assured that the authority has developed a solid plan to achieve its objectives in line with the UAE's COVID-19 preventive measures, especially in terms of protecting beneficiaries from infection by implementing thorough disinfection procedures and delivering the meat to avoid gatherings and crowding.

For his part, Salem Al Ameri, Deputy Secretary-General for Local Affairs at the ERC, said that the project is an extension of the ERC’s initiatives launched since the onset of the COVID-19 crisis, adding that the ERC has completed its preparations to expand campaign-related activities and streamline digital donation procedures by enabling donation through its website and applications, bank transfers, smartphone applications, text messaging and its free toll number, and deploying ERC representatives in nearly 300 locations around the country.