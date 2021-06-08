UrduPoint.com
ERC, HOPE Consortium Sign MoU To Support UAE’s Efforts To Contain COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:15 PM

ERC, HOPE Consortium sign MoU to support UAE’s efforts to contain COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jun, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) and the HOPE Consortium today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the UAE's global efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MoU also aims to ensure the provision of rapid logistics solutions for transporting medical supplies, medicines, and personal protection and hospital equipment to help curb the spread of the pandemic across the world, as well as offer other forms of health-related support.

Under the MoU, the HOPE Consortium will help deliver ERC health aid to beneficiary countries and offer other services, such as transport, storage and shipping, as well as cooperate in providing other humanitarian and development requirements.

The MoU was signed at the ERC’s headquarters by Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, and Capt. Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Chairman of the HOPE Consortium Executive Committee and Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, in the presence of officials from both sides.

During the signing, Dr.

Al Falahi said that the MoU underscores the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to forge partnerships with local companies and institutions, to help align their programmes and goals in terms of humanitarian issues.

He added that the MoU is part of their desire to work together in supporting the UAE's efforts to help countries that are facing challenges and curb the pandemic's spread, noting that the UAE has become an global example in that regard.

Al Falahi also affirmed that the MoU will present new prospects of collaboration between the ERC and the HOPE Consortium, and is a leading example of cooperation between local entities in managing humanitarian projects and programmes.

Al Shamsi expressed his happiness at cooperating with the ERC in providing medical supplies and services to those in need, noting that the collective efforts of both sides will helps support and provide medical aid to nearly 3.6 billion people around the world.

