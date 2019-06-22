UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Hosts Mass Wedding For 100 Couples In Mocha, Yemen

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:30 AM

ERC hosts mass wedding for 100 couples in Mocha, Yemen

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Jun, 2019) MOCHA, 21st June 2019 (WAM) - The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has organised the second group wedding in Yemen as part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The 15th mass wedding ceremony, which was held in Mocha on Thursday in the presence of Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi, ERC Representative on the Red Sea Coast of Yemen, saw 100 couples tying the knot.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said the mass weddings reflect the leadership's desire to maintain the social and psychological stability of the youth, so that they can contribute to their country's development and reconstruction, he further added.

Al Junaibi said the economic hardship in Yemen made a lot of young people hesitant to get married.

"This initiative seeks to achieve several goals, including reducing the costs of weddings and enhancing the social bonds within the Yemeni community," he added.

Brides and grooms expressed their gratitude to the UAE leadership for bringing back the smile on their faces through this landmark social initiative.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Abu Dhabi Marriage Married Young Salem June 2019

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

22 minutes ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

24 minutes ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

51 minutes ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

52 minutes ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

52 minutes ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.