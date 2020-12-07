ERC implements humanitarian, social, health, developmental programmes in Seychelles

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Dec, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, implemented several humanitarian, social, health and developmental programmes and initiatives in the Seychelles, which include supporting health programmes, restoring and maintaining houses of worship, and allocating a plot of land for a cemetery.

The launch of the programmes is part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, under the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to provide aid to needy countries and communities.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stressed that the ERC’s efforts are part of the UAE’s approach to providing all forms of humanitarian, charity and developmental support to needy countries and peoples, adding that the UAE’s leadership aims to provide humanitarian aid to friendly countries without discrimination and reinforce their capacities to overcome dire conditions.

Such specialist initiatives are being prioritised by Sheikh Hamdan, who is monitoring the ERC’s field operations in various countries and directing the ERC to adopt and support initiatives that protect human dignity, Al Falahi added, noting that Sheikh Hamdan is always interested in initiatives that showcase the ERC’s humanitarian and developmental work.

The ERC’s commitment to its humanitarian principles is the real model of providing help and aid to people without discrimination, he said in conclusion.