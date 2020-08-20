UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Implements Sheikha Fatima’s Initiative To Treat People Injured In Beirut Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

ERC implements Sheikha Fatima’s initiative to treat people injured in Beirut explosion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is implementing the initiative of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary Chairperson of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the "Mother of the UAE," to offer treatment and rehabilitation services to people injured in the Beirut explosion, under the supervision of the Humanitarian and Development Affairs Attache at the UAE Embassy in Beirut, and coinciding with World Humanitarian Day.

A delegation from the department visited the injured in Lebanese hospitals, closely monitored their conditions and identified several critical cases which will be included in the initiative, such as a five-year-old Syrian child who lost her left eye in the explosion and must undergo surgery to totally restore her eyesight.

The second patient is a 40-year-old Lebanese man suffering from severe injuries that led to the amputation of his right leg while the third is a 52-year-old Lebanese man who also suffered a limb amputation.

Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, said, "Since the explosion, the UAE has quickly sent humanitarian, medical and food aid to Lebanon.

Then, in an exceptional step, it supported orphans and affected families by rebuilding their houses and properties, which was followed by the initiative of Sheikha Fatima to treat the injured."

He added that the UAE is adopting numerous humanitarian initiatives in various fields to reduce the after-effects of the explosion on affected families and treat victims, under the close monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Al Shamsi highlighted the fact that the UAE’s support for the Lebanese and other nationalities who were injured reflects its key mission to help needy people without discrimination. He thanked Sheikha Fatima for her valuable initiative and significant humanitarian role, especially in aiding women and children, as well as for her efforts to bring a smile on the faces of patients and needy people.

Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at the ERC, praised Sheikha Fatima’s initiative to treat those injured in the Beirut explosion, noting that she has launched many initiatives that support people affected by disasters and crises, and consolidated the UAE’s response to the humanitarian situation in Lebanon though her initiative.

Related Topics

Injured World Syria UAE Man Beirut Lebanon Women Family From

Recent Stories

President issues law regarding Orders, Medals and ..

20 minutes ago

Prime minister directs automation of tax collectio ..

23 seconds ago

Google services restored for users around the worl ..

24 seconds ago

Chief Minister condoles demise of Mir Hasil Bizenj ..

26 seconds ago

SEPA takes steps to retain rise in air quality aft ..

28 seconds ago

WHO Welcomes Russian COVID-19 Vaccine, Says Thorou ..

30 seconds ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.