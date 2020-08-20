ERC implements Sheikha Fatima’s initiative to treat people injured in Beirut explosion

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Aug, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is implementing the initiative of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), and Honorary Chairperson of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the "Mother of the UAE," to offer treatment and rehabilitation services to people injured in the Beirut explosion, under the supervision of the Humanitarian and Development Affairs Attache at the UAE Embassy in Beirut, and coinciding with World Humanitarian Day.

A delegation from the department visited the injured in Lebanese hospitals, closely monitored their conditions and identified several critical cases which will be included in the initiative, such as a five-year-old Syrian child who lost her left eye in the explosion and must undergo surgery to totally restore her eyesight.

The second patient is a 40-year-old Lebanese man suffering from severe injuries that led to the amputation of his right leg while the third is a 52-year-old Lebanese man who also suffered a limb amputation.

Hamad Saeed Sultan Al Shamsi, the UAE Ambassador to Lebanon, said, "Since the explosion, the UAE has quickly sent humanitarian, medical and food aid to Lebanon.

Then, in an exceptional step, it supported orphans and affected families by rebuilding their houses and properties, which was followed by the initiative of Sheikha Fatima to treat the injured."

He added that the UAE is adopting numerous humanitarian initiatives in various fields to reduce the after-effects of the explosion on affected families and treat victims, under the close monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

Al Shamsi highlighted the fact that the UAE’s support for the Lebanese and other nationalities who were injured reflects its key mission to help needy people without discrimination. He thanked Sheikha Fatima for her valuable initiative and significant humanitarian role, especially in aiding women and children, as well as for her efforts to bring a smile on the faces of patients and needy people.

Fahad Abdulrahman bin Sultan, ERC Deputy Secretary-General for Development and International Cooperation at the ERC, praised Sheikha Fatima’s initiative to treat those injured in the Beirut explosion, noting that she has launched many initiatives that support people affected by disasters and crises, and consolidated the UAE’s response to the humanitarian situation in Lebanon though her initiative.