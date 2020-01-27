UrduPoint.com
ERC In Dubai Provides 3,440 Food Parcels To The Needy In Partnership With 'Grace Conservation'

ERC in Dubai provides 3,440 food parcels to the needy in partnership with 'Grace Conservation'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jan, 2020) A charity initiative sponsored by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, ERC, in Dubai saw the distribution of 3,440 food parcels to orphans, workers, farmers and low-income families.

With the help of some 300 employees and customers of destination management company '24 Degrees' and 'Grace Conservation', foods including oil, rice, lentils, sugar, tea, wheat flour, legumes and canned goods were packaged and delivered to the beneficiaries of the Grace Conservation project.

Mohammed Al Zarouni, Director of the Emirates Red Crescent in Dubai, said, "We are delighted to be part of a humanitarian and charitable initiative targeting low-income groups, orphans, workers and others.

We appreciate the work of 24 Degrees and their staff in packaging food parcels under the supervision of the ERC."

Sultan Al Shehhi, Director of the Grace Conservation project in Abu Dhabi, said the initiative targeted hundreds of workers in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi, as well as workers, farmers and low-income families, "in a move that reflects the country's love for good and support for the needy."

