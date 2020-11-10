ERC inaugurates ‘Al Medina Village’ in Niger

(@FahadShabbir)

NIAMEY, Niger, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Nov, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has inaugurated the "Al Medina Village" in Niger, under the framework of its development initiatives in the west country.

With the follow up of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and ERC Chairman, the ERC’s projects in Niger aims to strengthen the efforts of the UAE and its leadership in the areas of development and rebuilding, and will provide Niger’s citizens with basic services.

The village, which was established upon a generous donation from H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, who is the wife of Sheikh Hamdan, comprises many housing units and service facilities, including a medical clinic, school, mosque, artesian well and commercial stores. The village also offers its residents agricultural supplies and equipment to improve their social and economic conditions.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by several ministers, government officials, and representatives of charity and humanitarian organisations, as well as local residents and the ERC delegation in Niger, led by Rashid Al Kaabi.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, stated that the residential village project became a reality and will benefit thousands of families in terms of housing, health, education and clean water, and will offer local farmers logistical support to enable them to practice their agricultural activities and ensure a stable income.

Al Falahi also highlighted the importance of Sheikha Shamsa’s development initiatives to needy communities, noting the humanitarian issues that these communities are facing, especially in the areas of health, education, housing and services.

Several local officials in Niger praised the UAE’s role in the country’s development and its continuous support for the local people to improve their living conditions, highlighting the importance of the village, which will ensure the stability of vulnerable families.

They also thanked Sheikha Shamsa and the ERC for launching the project.

Dr. Lalla Malika Issoufou, First Lady of Niger, received the ERC delegation at the Presidential Palace in Niamey and welcomed their efforts to assess the country's development and humanitarian needs.

She also expressed her appreciation for the ERC’s humanitarian initiatives in Niger and commended the keenness of the UAE to fulfil the humanitarian and development needs of her people.