ERC Inaugurates Development Projects In Comoros

Sun 19th September 2021 | 07:00 PM

MORONI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has inaugurated several development projects to support the victims of Tropical Cyclone Kenneth that struck the Comoros Islands three years ago.

Some 280,000 people will benefit from the projects, which aim to support the health and education sectors by reinforcing their capacities and improving their services.

The projects include the construction and maintenance of 12 schools, as well as the establishment of the Mother of the Nation Motherhood and Childhood Centre.

The projects are part of the first phase of development projects carried out upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to provide development and humanitarian support to the people of Comoros.

The projects’ inauguration event was attended by First Lady of Comoros, Ambari Daroueche; Governor of Engziga Island; Saeed Mohammed Al Maqbali, UAE Ambassador to Comoros; a number of Comorian Ministers; Obaid Al Baloushi, Head of the ERC Delegation, and several members of parliament.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the development projects carried out by the ERC aim to limit the effects of natural disasters on people’s lives, support development and rebuilding efforts in affected areas, and enable their residents to resume their daily activities.

The ERC has recently intensified its humanitarian and development programmes, as part of a comprehensive strategy aimed at launching projects that will achieve sustainable giving and meet human and social development needs through supporting vital sectors, most notably health, education, water and employment, he added.

Several local officials and residents thanked the UAE and its leadership, stressing the importance of the ERC’s work in their country in easing the suffering of local communities and improving their conditions.

