ERC Inaugurates Green Zone At Emirati-Jordanian Refugee Camp In Mraijib Al Fhood

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2023 | 10:30 AM

MRAIJIB AL FHOOD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Oct, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has inaugurated the green zone at the Emirati-Jordanian refugee camp in Mraijib Al Fhood.

The inauguration was attended by Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, President and Chief Executive Officer of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators (UICCA); Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Acting Secretary-General of the ERC; Mohamed Youssef Al Fahim, Deputy Secretary-General for Support Services at the ERC; Khamees Jumaa Al Nuaimi, Head of the Emirati Relief Team in Jordan, and several ERC's officials and volunteers.

The zone includes a series of environmentally friendly housing units, uniquely designed with specifications for sustainability. These units were entirely manufactured in the UAE, utilising sustainable materials, such as palm fronds and recyclable resources. First Abu Dhabi Bank, the organisation's strategic partner, supported their construction while Aramex, its logistical partner, facilitated their transportation to Jordan.

Sheikha Shamma handed over the keys to the new housing units to a group of young Syrians about to embark on their marital journey. As a symbol of hope and growth, she also planted an olive tree within the camp, signifying the start of a new phase and a sustainable journey for the camp and its facilities.

During her visit, Sheikha Shamma explored the camp's other amenities, including its cultural complex.

The children in the camp showcased their talents through folk performances while warmly welcoming Sheikha Shamma and her delegation.

Sheikha Shamma thanked the ERC for its notable contributions, which led to establishing the camp's green zone.

Al Junaibi thanked Sheikha Shamma for inaugurating the eco-friendly housing units at the camp and supporting refugees, adding that this project is part of the ERC's Year of Sustainability and coincides with the UAE's imminent hosting of COP28.

Al Junaibi explained the benefits of the housing units, such as their resilience to diverse weather conditions and their capacity to minimise heat loss, adding that the ERC is currently prioritising sustainable and innovative projects in line with the UAE's substantial commitment to sustainable development and climate action.

The ultimate goal is to improve the quality of life for present and future generations while safeguarding the environment, he further added, lauding the role of its partners in supporting the vital project, most notably First Abu Dhabi Bank and Aramex.

First Abu Dhabi Bank reaffirmed its commitment to social responsibility and is actively working to help achieve sustainable humanitarian goals and projects. It also takes pride in its strategic partnership with the ERC and continues to support the UAE leadership's vision to promote the values of generosity and giving at a regional level.

