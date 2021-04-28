UrduPoint.com
ERC Inaugurates Majlis Of Major General Omar Salem Barashid In Mukalla, Yemen

Wed 28th April 2021

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem Barashid in Mukalla, Yemen

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Apr, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) today inaugurated the majlis of the martyr, Major General Omar Salem Barashid, in the presence of Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik Saeed, Prime Minister of Yemen, Major General Faraj Salmeen Al Bahsani, Governor of Hadramaut and Commander of the Second Military Zone, and several officials from Mukalla District, Hadramaut Governorate.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, President of Yemen.

The majlis was fully built and furnished at the expenses of the UAE.

The ERC said such vital projects are being implemented upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the monitoring of H.

H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, and as part of the ERC’s efforts to construct, maintain and restore vital local facilities and establishments.

The ERC has always been keen to cooperate with the local authorities in Hadramaut, through launching social and service projects.

Major General Al Bahsani lauded the UAE’s key role in Hadramaut and its keenness to establish vital projects in all sectors, stressing that the ERC has helped improve living standards and drive development in the governorate. He also expressed the gratitude of local authorities to the UAE and its humanitarian arm, the ERC, for continuously supporting Yemen in all service, development and relief areas.

