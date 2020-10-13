ERC inaugurates ‘Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and Childhood Hospital’ in Mauritania

NOUAKCHOTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) With the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, the ERC inaugurated the "Sheikha Fatima Motherhood and Childhood Hospital" in the Mauritanian capital, Nouakchott.

The hospital was constructed through a generous donation from H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), who is the Honorary President of the ERC, as part of her initiatives that aim to reduce the effects of disasters and crises.

The hospital provides healthcare services for mothers and new-born babies and comprises two floors and several health facilities, most notably surgery rooms, an anaesthesia room, an intensive care unit, a medical examination reception and an emergency unit, in addition to 20-bed capacity wards, a pharmacy and administrative offices. The hospital is expected to receive 50 patients per day.

Dr.

Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, stressed that Sheikh Hamdan is closely monitoring the ERC’s projects in Mauritania, which were completed in record time while pointing out that Sheikh Hamdan is always ordering the launch of projects that will achieve development in friendly countries.

He added that ERC was keen to ensure that Sheikha Fatima's projects in Mauritania will have a direct and sustainable impact to improve the living standard of the target segments in the Mauritania.

Therefore, the hospital was built to meet the growing demand for medical services among mothers and new-born babies, he further added.

Hamad Ghanim Hamad Al Muhairi, UAE Ambassador to Mauritania, said that the UAE and its leadership have always supported the Mauritanian people and relevant development and humanitarian causes.

The ERC’s projects complete the UAE’s development initiatives in Mauritania, which will provide health, housing and educational services, he added while praising the ERC’s role in supporting the Mauritanian people and reinforcing the country’s development and rebuilding.