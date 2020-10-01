ERC intensifies humanitarian, development efforts in Sudan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, intensified its humanitarian and development efforts in Sudan and enlarged the scope of its relief operations to include most provinces facing humanitarian challenges.

This move is in implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and with the monitoring of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC.

The value of the ERC’s humanitarian and relief operations and development projects in Sudan since its establishment 37 years ago totalled AED377.4 million benefitting 7,403,975 people.

The ERC’s relief programmes amounted to AED85.8 million, benefitting 4,280,870 people while its health projects were valued at AED18.2 million, benefitting 303,000 people.

The value of the ERC’s educational projects totalled AED16.3 million, benefitting 257,792 people.

In the area of water and sanitation, the ERC’s projects totalled AED21.6 million in value and benefitted 414,380 people while its social services projects amounted to AED52.1 million benefitting 387,328.

The seasonal programmes and aid, including during Ramadan and Eid al-Adha, were worth AED55.

6 million, benefitting 751,583 people while its support for orphans, people of determination and needy families amounted to AED127.7 million and benefitted 8,973 people.

The ERC also allocated AED50 million to reinforce its humanitarian response in Sudan in the coming period.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the ERC’s achievements in Sudan were accomplished due to the initiatives of the UAE’s leadership and its continuous support for the Sudanese people.

"Due to the directives and monitoring of Sheikh Hamdan, the ERC has reinforced its presence in Sudan in recent years and enlarged the scope of its operations to include the areas most affected by natural disasters," he added.

Al Falahi also noted that the ERC’s initiatives have helped diversify the services provided to local beneficiaries, stating, "The ERC operates in Sudan according to a comprehensive strategy aimed at restoring infrastructure and rebuilding structures damaged by natural disasters, including houses and public health and educational facilities, as well as contributing to Sudan’s social, health and educational development.

The relief programme currently being carried out by the ERC will assist those affected by the recent floods that hit 16 provinces, he said in conclusion.