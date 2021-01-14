UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ERC Intensifies Humanitarian Efforts To Support People Affected By Floods In Pahang, Malaysia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:15 PM

ERC intensifies humanitarian efforts to support people affected by floods in Pahang, Malaysia

PAHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has intensified its humanitarian efforts to support people affected by the floods that hit the state of Pahang, Malaysia.

An ERC delegation currently visiting the country provided urgent relief aid to thousands of families in shelter centres in affected areas, in cooperation and coordination with the UAE Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and relevant local authorities.

The aid is part of Phase I of the relief programme to provide for the urgent and basic needs of those affected by the floods, comprising the distribution of food, shelter and medical materials, as well as other needs.

In the coming days, the delegation, led by Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi, will provide further necessary relief requirements to several affected provinces, despite the difficulties in terms of movement and transportation due to the damage to the state’s infrastructure.

The delegation also met with officials of the Pahang State Government, at the headquarters of the local government, to discuss their preparations and ongoing relief efforts.

The delegation then held a coordination meeting with several officials at the Management and Emergency Centre of Pekan Province, to discuss ways of providing the best relief services in targeted areas.

Officials of Pahang thanked the UAE Government for its rapid response and supporting those affected by the floods in Pahang, as well as for dispatching an ERC delegation that is providing logistical support by offering aid and supervising its distribution, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy.

Families affected by the floods and other beneficiaries of the ERC’s aid thanked the UAE and its leadership for supporting them.

Related Topics

UAE Salem Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Government Best

Recent Stories

Digitization of land record vital for assessment o ..

16 seconds ago

German CG meets Karachi Administrator

18 seconds ago

Russia's Compliance With OPEC+ Deal Reached 95-96% ..

19 seconds ago

NH&MP sets up road safety stall in Sakrand

21 seconds ago

WHO holds emergency meeting over virus variants

22 seconds ago

Waste of water not being taken seriously: VC KU

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.