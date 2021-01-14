ERC intensifies humanitarian efforts to support people affected by floods in Pahang, Malaysia

PAHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has intensified its humanitarian efforts to support people affected by the floods that hit the state of Pahang, Malaysia.

An ERC delegation currently visiting the country provided urgent relief aid to thousands of families in shelter centres in affected areas, in cooperation and coordination with the UAE Embassy in Kuala Lumpur and relevant local authorities.

The aid is part of Phase I of the relief programme to provide for the urgent and basic needs of those affected by the floods, comprising the distribution of food, shelter and medical materials, as well as other needs.

In the coming days, the delegation, led by Mohammed Salem Al Junaibi, will provide further necessary relief requirements to several affected provinces, despite the difficulties in terms of movement and transportation due to the damage to the state’s infrastructure.

The delegation also met with officials of the Pahang State Government, at the headquarters of the local government, to discuss their preparations and ongoing relief efforts.

The delegation then held a coordination meeting with several officials at the Management and Emergency Centre of Pekan Province, to discuss ways of providing the best relief services in targeted areas.

Officials of Pahang thanked the UAE Government for its rapid response and supporting those affected by the floods in Pahang, as well as for dispatching an ERC delegation that is providing logistical support by offering aid and supervising its distribution, in cooperation with the UAE Embassy.

Families affected by the floods and other beneficiaries of the ERC’s aid thanked the UAE and its leadership for supporting them.