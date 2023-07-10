Open Menu

ERC Intensifies Relief Efforts For Flood Victims In Somalia's Hirshabelle

Sumaira FH Published July 10, 2023 | 05:15 PM

ERC intensifies relief efforts for flood victims in Somalia&#039;s Hirshabelle

HIRSHABELLE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jul, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has intensified its humanitarian efforts to support those affected by the floods that hit the Beledweyne area of Hirshabelle, Somalia.

In collaboration with relevant authorities in the state, the ERC, through its office in Mogadishu, provided urgent and diverse relief assistance to thousands of affected families suffering after the devastating floods.

The aid included substantial quantities of food supplies and other necessities.

The ERC affirmed that its aid efforts are part of its initiatives aimed at meeting the humanitarian needs of friendly nations without discrimination and enabling affected communities to cope with their current challenges and dire humanitarian conditions.

The ERC explained that its operations in flood-affected areas in Somalia have received significant attention from its leadership, which closely monitors its field activities in different countries and regions.

The ERC also affirmed its commitment to implementing initiatives that make a difference in its humanitarian and developmental work, highlighting its diverse projects and programmes aimed at expanding the scope of beneficiaries of its regional and international services.

The Somali families affected by the floods who benefitted from the Emirati assistance expressed their gratitude and appreciation to the ERC for standing by their side and helping ease their suffering.

