ERC land aid convoy arrives in Damascus to help limit spread of COVID-19

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) Upon the directives of H.H Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, a land aid convoy loaded with 22 tonnes of medicines and medical supplies has arrived in Damascus.

The aid, which was sent by the ERC, in coordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, seeks to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Syria, as part of the UAE’s efforts to ensure the adoption of appropriate preventive and precautionary measures and support the Syrian medical sector in facing similar challenges.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the convoy is one of the UAE’s initiatives that aim to support the global efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus, while highlighting the ERC’s related work, which has helped limit the spread of the pandemic in several countries and improved the capacities of medical staff.

The UAE is helping friendly countries to overcome the current health crisis and reinforce their health capacities to face the implications of the pandemic, he added, noting that the aid includes basic materials used to reinforce preventive measures to combat the pandemic, help medical personnel perform their duties, and support the efforts to contain the virus in Syria.

"The aid convoy was dispatched as part of the UAE’s global response to counter the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is the fourth shipment of medical supplies to Syria," said Dr. Al Falahi.