ERC launches ‘Among your family’ initiative

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, launched the "Among your family" initiative to ease the burdens on housing tenants during the current crisis.

The initiative calls on the owners of residential properties to either exempt tenants from paying rent, reduce their rent, or postpone rent payments.

The ERC praised the response of several landlords for the initiative and expressed the hope that it will become more widely adopted, affirming that it was launched in response to the keenness of some landlords to exempts tenants from paying rent for several months.

The ERC stressed that the initiative is being implemented and is expanding its base of beneficiaries, by allowing more owners to adopt it and support its goals, adding that it reflects the spirit of solidarity and the compassion of the UAE community.

The initiative also supports the directives of the country’s leadership to promote social cohesion and strengthen human ties and relationships among all members of society.

The ERC asserted that the initiative will reduce the economic and social repercussions that may result from the current crisis, as many people are affected by the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus, especially those working in the private sector and other services professions.

The ERC announced its readiness to adopt initiatives drafted by individuals and institutions to support the precautionary measures to limit the spread of coronavirus.