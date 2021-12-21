UrduPoint.com

ERC Launches Campaign Aimed At Enlarging Scope Of Health Services Beneficiaries

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 10:30 PM

ERC launches campaign aimed at enlarging scope of health services beneficiaries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) launched a campaign for donations to enlarge the scope of beneficiaries of its health services.

As part of the campaign, the ERC and VPS Healthcare Group signed a new annexe for a cooperation agreement they signed last year to enhance healthcare services provided to patients benefitting from the ERC’s programmes. These include neonatal surgeries, spinal cord transplants, open-heart surgeries, brain, maxillofacial, retina and cancer treatments.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of ERC, and Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath, CEO and Managing Director of the VPS Healthcare Group, signed the annexe.

After the signing, both sides discussed strengthening their partnership and advancing future cooperation to provide further healthcare services to beneficiaries.

Al Falahi said the signing embodies the ERC’s vision to strengthen its local humanitarian partnerships with vital sectors, most notably the health sector.

The campaign aims to involve all community sectors and relevant institutions in the ERC’s health efforts, as well as establish an alliance of strategic partners to address health challenges facing needy patients, he added.

The ERC welcomes similar initiatives that aim to improve the health of vulnerable categories, he further added, lauding the group’s related initiative.

Parambath stressed the group’s cooperation with the ERC would support its initiatives to improve healthcare services provided to people in need, in collaboration with national humanitarian agencies and organisations, and in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to encourage responsibility.

He also lauded the ERC’s local and international humanitarian and developmental role and highlighted the importance of its healthcare programmes to people in need.

Related Topics

UAE Alliance Cancer All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar reviews prison reforms package

9 minutes ago
 39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

39th National Assembly session on Wednesday

9 minutes ago
 Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pr ..

Depression, anxiety double in youth compared to pre-pandemic

9 minutes ago
 Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

Balochistan reports 19 more positive corona cases

9 minutes ago
 Punjab announces winter vacations

Punjab announces winter vacations

12 minutes ago
 CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA ..

CM Balochistan condoles on demise of father of MNA Hashim Notaizai

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.