ERC launches campaign aimed at enlarging scope of health services beneficiaries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Dec, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) launched a campaign for donations to enlarge the scope of beneficiaries of its health services.

As part of the campaign, the ERC and VPS Healthcare Group signed a new annexe for a cooperation agreement they signed last year to enhance healthcare services provided to patients benefitting from the ERC’s programmes. These include neonatal surgeries, spinal cord transplants, open-heart surgeries, brain, maxillofacial, retina and cancer treatments.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of ERC, and Shamsheer Vayalil Parambath, CEO and Managing Director of the VPS Healthcare Group, signed the annexe.

After the signing, both sides discussed strengthening their partnership and advancing future cooperation to provide further healthcare services to beneficiaries.

Al Falahi said the signing embodies the ERC’s vision to strengthen its local humanitarian partnerships with vital sectors, most notably the health sector.

The campaign aims to involve all community sectors and relevant institutions in the ERC’s health efforts, as well as establish an alliance of strategic partners to address health challenges facing needy patients, he added.

The ERC welcomes similar initiatives that aim to improve the health of vulnerable categories, he further added, lauding the group’s related initiative.

Parambath stressed the group’s cooperation with the ERC would support its initiatives to improve healthcare services provided to people in need, in collaboration with national humanitarian agencies and organisations, and in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership to encourage responsibility.

He also lauded the ERC’s local and international humanitarian and developmental role and highlighted the importance of its healthcare programmes to people in need.