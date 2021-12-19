UrduPoint.com

ERC launches campaign to expand scope of health beneficiaries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Dec, 2021) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched a donation campaign, both inside and outside the country, aimed at enlarging the scope of beneficiaries of its health services and improve the quality of available services.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), is prioritising and supporting the campaign, highlighting his role in reinforcing humanitarian partnerships with all vital local sectors.

The campaign aims to involve all community sectors, most notably the health sector, in the ERC’s medical efforts and establish an alliance between strategic partners to counter the health challenges facing needy patients, Al Falahi added.

The ERC has always sought to adopt creative ideas in the medical field and welcomes initiatives with partners and donors aimed at improving the health of vulnerable and needy people and families, he added.

"The ERC is always active locally, launching programmes to address new developments and challenges. Under this framework, the campaign aims to add a new dimension to the local efforts of the ERC," Al Falahi said.

