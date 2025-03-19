ERC launches Eid clothing project in Hadhramaut Governorate

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Mar, 2025) AL MUKALLA, 19th March, 2025 (WAM) – The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) launched its annual charitable project yesterday in the Yemeni city of Al Mukalla, Hadhramaut Governorate, to distribute Eid clothing to children with special needs, orphans, and the most underprivileged families.

This initiative is part of the United Arab Emirates' efforts in Hadhramaut to alleviate the hardships of citizens and bring smiles to their faces. The project will continue until the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

Hamid Rashid Al Shamsi, Advisor for Development and International Cooperation and ERC Representative in Hadhramaut Governorate, stated to the media: "We are pleased to announce the launch of the 'Eid Clothing' project in Hadhramaut for 2024 as part of the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support needy families and spread joy and happiness on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

"

Al Shamsi emphasised that the project aims to provide Eid clothing to 7,525 beneficiaries, distributing 1,075 shopping vouchers, each valued at AED 200, which can be used in various shopping centres across the governorate. The goal is to ease the financial burden on families and bring happiness and joy to the hearts of the beneficiaries.