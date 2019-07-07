ERC launches health projects in Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, launched several health projects in Pakistan, as part of its development initiatives for the 'Year of Tolerance'.

The projects include the restoration of the Kidney Treatment Centre in Khyber Teaching Hospital in Peshawar, which received ten kidney dialysis machines and other medical equipment, and the Institute of Kidney Diseases Hayatabad Peshawar, which received six dialysis machines.

The two units provide health and therapeutic services to about 12,500 people, as part of a medical programme implemented by the ERC using the proceeds from the sixth Ataya Charity.

The launch of the projects was attended by an ERC delegation currently visiting Pakistan, led by Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Affairs Division.

The delegation also visited the Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Sindh Province and explored its needs, and reviewed with Pakistani officials the ERC’s plans to restore the hospital.

In his statement, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the ERC’s projects in Pakistan are being monitored by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, adding that the launch of the projects coincide with the 'Year of Tolerance', which embodies the UAE’s universal message and the directives of the country’s leadership to promote Emirati giving without discrimination.

Al Mansouri said that the ERC is intensifying its projects through its office in Islamabad, under the framework of a comprehensive strategy to achieve sustainability in giving and support vital sectors, including in the health sector.