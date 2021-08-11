ERC launches initiative to protect families and workers from summer heat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the ERC has launched an initiative dubbed ‘Give them a Shade in the Heat’ to address the local and international effects of hot weather.

The initiative targets vulnerable families and workers affected by the increasing temperatures in summer.

Locally, the initiative aims to provide its target segments with equipment that protects them from harmful sunlight and heatstroke, including umbrellas for workers, containers to keep water cold and thermal food kits. The initiative also aims to protect birds by providing them with water.

Globally, the initiative will include digging wells, and providing water tanks and transport vehicles.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the initiative is an extension of the ERC’s specialist local and international programmes aimed at protecting people’s health and dignity.

The ERC has adopted the necessary procedures to achieve the initiative’s objectives and broaden the scope of its beneficiaries, both locally and globally, he stated.

Our aim is to find solutions for countries suffering from water shortages and we urge donors and philanthropists to contribute to such vital projects, he added.