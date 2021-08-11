UrduPoint.com

ERC Launches Initiative To Protect Families And Workers From Summer Heat

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:45 PM

ERC launches initiative to protect families and workers from summer heat

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Aug, 2021) Under the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), the ERC has launched an initiative dubbed ‘Give them a Shade in the Heat’ to address the local and international effects of hot weather.

The initiative targets vulnerable families and workers affected by the increasing temperatures in summer.

Locally, the initiative aims to provide its target segments with equipment that protects them from harmful sunlight and heatstroke, including umbrellas for workers, containers to keep water cold and thermal food kits. The initiative also aims to protect birds by providing them with water.

Globally, the initiative will include digging wells, and providing water tanks and transport vehicles.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said the initiative is an extension of the ERC’s specialist local and international programmes aimed at protecting people’s health and dignity.

The ERC has adopted the necessary procedures to achieve the initiative’s objectives and broaden the scope of its beneficiaries, both locally and globally, he stated.

Our aim is to find solutions for countries suffering from water shortages and we urge donors and philanthropists to contribute to such vital projects, he added.

Related Topics

Weather Water Vehicles From

Recent Stories

Code of ethics to be implemented strictly during M ..

Code of ethics to be implemented strictly during Muharram: minister

33 seconds ago
 Over 500 cages to be operational under PM agricult ..

Over 500 cages to be operational under PM agriculture program by year next

35 seconds ago
 All issues can be resolved by following principles ..

All issues can be resolved by following principles of Quaid-e-Azam: minister

36 seconds ago
 Reopening of Ganesh temple signified incumbent Go ..

Reopening of Ganesh temple signified incumbent Government's policy to prioritis ..

39 seconds ago
 Administration identifies 28 areas across distric ..

Administration identifies 28 areas across district with potential COVID-19 hots ..

4 minutes ago
 Residents' problems to be resolved at doorstep: DC ..

Residents' problems to be resolved at doorstep: DC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.