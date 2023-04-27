UrduPoint.com

ERC Launches Medical Convoy In Rural Latakia As Part Of Operation Gallant Knight 2

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 09:45 PM

LATAKIA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has launched a medical convoy in rural areas of Latakia Governorate as part of the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence's Operation Gallant Knight 2.
The convoy provided specialised medical services, including gynaecology, paediatrics, general medicine and internal medicine, for over 800 Syrians.


The initiative is organised in collaboration with the Health Directorate in Latakia as part of the UAE's humanitarian and relief efforts to ease the suffering of families affected by the earthquake that hit the country on 6th February, 2023.


An ERC delegation representative said that the convoy targeted low-income people in rural areas suffering from scarce hospital resources. “Medical supplies, baby formula milk and diabetes and blood pressure measurement monitors were distributed as part of the campaign.”
The UAE continues its efforts to support the Syrian people during their country’s recovery and rehabilitation by providing food, medical supplies and medicines, as well as exploring the needs of various sectors.

