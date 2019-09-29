UrduPoint.com
ERC Launches New Development Projects In Philippines

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 29th September 2019 | 06:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has announced the launch of new development aid projects in the Philippines, with a focus on the education and water aid sectors.

An ERC delegation, led by Hamoud Abdullah Al Junaibi, Deputy Secretary-General of the ERC Marketing and Donations Collection Division, inaugurated the "Attaya School" in Manila, which has eight classrooms for 500 students, as well as administration offices and service facilities.

Obaid Rahmat Al Baloushi, Director of Projects at the ERC, and Hamad Saeed Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Philippines also accompanied the ERC delegation.

The delegation will also launch other projects in areas within the Philippines that were recently affected by floods and natural disasters.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General, said that the projects would be closely monitored by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, while pointing out that they coincide with the Year of Tolerance, which represents a global message from the UAE to humanity.

"Our work in the Philippines is in line with our overall strategy to rebuild the damage caused by natural disasters," Al Falahi added.

Al Junaibi said that the visit of the ERC delegation to the Philippines reflects the ERC’s interest in the country and its keenness to launch initiatives that will help local communities and positively affect the lives of local people, noting that the delegation will start other projects in the future.

So far, Al Junaibi explained, the ERC has built and restored 21 schools in the Philippines benefitting some 10,000 students, as well as 15 sports courts, 12 school theatres, services and health facilities, computer labs, and supplied other local schools with chairs and equipment.

