ERC Launches New Development Projects In Socotra, Yemen

Tue 05th November 2019

ERC launches new development projects in Socotra, Yemen

SOCOTRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has launched new development projects in Socotra, Yemen, including the construction of 22 housing units and one school.

The ERC began implementing the directives of the UAE’s leadership to launch key development projects after several tornadoes hit the region over the past few years.

A delegation from the ERC, accompanied by Yemeni officials, inaugurated the 22 new housing units, which are part of its series of development projects in Socotra, bringing the number of constructed housing units to 183 out of a total of 361 that are planned.

The ERC also inaugurated the Ataya School in Socotra, which was funded by the proceeds of the annual "Ataya Charity Exhibition" organised by the ERC.

On the occasion, Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, highlighted the keenness of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the ERC, to develop Socotra, noting that he is closely monitoring the ERC humanitarian activities in the region.

The UAE, represented by the ERC, always leads in humanitarian action following disasters, such as the tornadoes that hit Socotra, he added, stating, "This is the approach of the UAE, to offer aid to those affected by disasters and crises, not only in Yemen but also around the world."

Al Falahi also stressed that the ERC has carefully considered the vital projects and programmes required in Socotra and implemented them following the disaster, noting that it is cooperating with local authorities to achieve its development goals.

The ERC’s projects in Socotra include the establishment and restoration of 42 classes in 14 schools, providing school supplies, such as computers, to students, establishing two nurseries, reconstructing 44 mosques, and building a marine barrier to protect the fishery centre in the capital, Hadiboh. The ERC also established two public parks and two sporting facilities.

