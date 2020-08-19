ERC launches new health initiative to treat victims of Beirut explosion

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Aug, 2020) The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, is implementing a new initiative aimed at treating and rehabilitating the victims of the Beirut explosion, coinciding with World Humanitarian Day.

The initiative, which is being implemented upon the directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, who is the Honorary Chairperson of the ERC and the "Mother of the Nation," aims to treat victims suffering from deformities caused by the explosion and provide prosthetic limbs, as well as offer gifts to children.

The ERC is implementing the initiative in cooperation with the humanitarian aid office of the UAE Embassy in Beirut, the Lebanese Red Cross and other relevant Lebanese authorities.

Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, highlighted the key role of Sheikha Fatima in promoting human solidarity, through supporting victims of disasters and crises around the world.

She also pointed out that the initiative will offer special treatment to injured people suffering from deformities and lost limbs caused by the explosion, as well as look after traumatised children.

Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC, said that the initiative of Sheikha Fatima reflects her efforts to reduce the health burdens caused by this disaster, as well as her key role in fulfilling the humanitarian, health and development needs of peoples and communities suffering from dire circumstances.

The initiatives by Sheikha Fatima are achieving the aspirations of the UAE’s leadership and the country’s sustainable humanitarian strategy, through the implementation of ambitious programmes and the provision of basic services to communities in need, he added.